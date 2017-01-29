COA interim keeping the ship on course
College of The Albemarle Interim President Kennon Briggs doesn't see himself as a caretaker. Rather, he plans to maintain the college's forward momentum and prepare the way for the future COA president.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Advance.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|America what happens to your tax payer HUD doll...
|2 hr
|ThomasA
|3
|Thank God 4 TRUMP
|4 hr
|Godsman
|1
|Mexican Shooting
|Fri
|Kneegrow Please
|1
|Kneegro please
|Jan 25
|Stark Reality
|3
|Pack your bags
|Jan 25
|Stark Reality
|3
|Pain relief Meds and other MEDS
|Jan 25
|Gee
|2
|Review: 521 Dental Group - Sandra Merrill DDS (Mar '09)
|Jan 25
|Ex-Employee
|17
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC