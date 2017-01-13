CL Catches Travis Phillips of Charlot...

CL Catches Travis Phillips of Charlotte's Modern Primitives in the Act of Imitating Yoda

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Creative Loafing

Creative Loafing stumbled into Charlotte grit-rockers Modern Primitives - drummer Phillip Gripper, bassist Tim Nhu and front man Travis Phillips - on the back patio at Common Market in Plaza Midwood Thursday night. The guys were in mid-PBR consumption when we caught Phillips in the act of imitating Yoda from the Youtube clip "SEAGULLS! ," the Bad Lip Reading spoof of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back that apparently everybody but your humble correspondent has seen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Creative Loafing.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why cant trannys use the restroom ? 2 hr Facto 10
Are Southerners Stupid or do they just sound th... (Oct '08) 8 hr Go Blue Forever 4,927
News Charlotte Lit celebrates centennial of Carson M... Thu Will Dockery 14
Donald Trump should not be President Wed The Last Warrior ... 113
Bud ...ronald Johnson dying Wed tma 1
Icons Millions Of Dollars Chi Lites Stolen Trus... (Jun '16) Jan 10 Farrkahan And Chi... 3
time to boycott hollywood and music entertainers Jan 10 The Last Warrior ... 8
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Death Penalty
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,867 • Total comments across all topics: 277,880,143

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC