Charlotte's Wyndham Capital Mortgage lays off a fifth of its staff
Wyndham Capital Mortgage on Tuesday laid off 78 people in Charlotte, a move that comes amid industry pressure from rising mortgage rates. According to an emailed statement, the local lender said the staff reduction was intended "to appropriately align its operating model and staffing levels to the changing market conditions."
