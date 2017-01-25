Charlotte's Matron Saint of Music and More, Mary Virginia Federal, Turns 100

ON A COOL OCTOBER night at a family party celebrating Charlotte musician Lenny Federal's 50th birthday, his mother Mary Virginia Federal remarked to a guest, "We left Charlotte with three kids and came back with nine." With perfect timing, her husband Keegan leaned in to add, "You do know that we're Catholic, right? I don't want to seem irresponsible."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Creative Loafing.