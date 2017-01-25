Charlotte's Matron Saint of Music and...

Charlotte's Matron Saint of Music and More, Mary Virginia Federal, Turns 100

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Creative Loafing

ON A COOL OCTOBER night at a family party celebrating Charlotte musician Lenny Federal's 50th birthday, his mother Mary Virginia Federal remarked to a guest, "We left Charlotte with three kids and came back with nine." With perfect timing, her husband Keegan leaned in to add, "You do know that we're Catholic, right? I don't want to seem irresponsible."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Creative Loafing.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pain relief Meds and other MEDS 29 min Gee 2
Kneegro please 32 min Gee 2
Pack your bags 33 min Gee 2
Review: 521 Dental Group - Sandra Merrill DDS (Mar '09) 10 hr Ex-Employee 17
Need a plug 10 hr Al crowley 4
News Man charged with arson in Spruce Pine fires (Aug '07) Jan 23 P harris 20
The White House is White again!! Jan 21 Trump did it 1
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,570 • Total comments across all topics: 278,255,057

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC