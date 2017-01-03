Charlotte pastor charged in armed robberies of 9 businesses
John Thomas Lindsey, 47, pastor of True Love Church of Refuge on Nations Ford Road, was charged with nine counts each of robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon "We, the leadership and membership of True Love Church of Refuge, are deeply saddened and disappointed that our leader and brother, John Thomas Lindsey, is facing charges associated with criminal activity," the church posted on Facebook. "Though we denounce any involvement he may have had, we love him and will continue to pray for him.
