Charlotte pastor charged in armed rob...

Charlotte pastor charged in armed robberies of 9 businesses

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Courier-Tribune

John Thomas Lindsey, 47, pastor of True Love Church of Refuge on Nations Ford Road, was charged with nine counts each of robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon "We, the leadership and membership of True Love Church of Refuge, are deeply saddened and disappointed that our leader and brother, John Thomas Lindsey, is facing charges associated with criminal activity," the church posted on Facebook. "Though we denounce any involvement he may have had, we love him and will continue to pray for him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Donald Trump should not be President 7 hr Newton 95
News Gaston County planning new school in Belmont Up... 15 hr Friendofrev 4
Review: carder007 Fri bemsg4c0l 1
Haunted Mill/Fred Bailey (Sep '09) Thu Fred Herbert 35
Ric Flair sucks ! (Jun '14) Thu Bigfoot 11
Millions saved Jan 2 Al crowley 4
Chris Powell Editor of the JI investigated for ... Dec 30 Fff21 1
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Mecklenburg County was issued at January 07 at 6:02AM EST

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,287 • Total comments across all topics: 277,681,157

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC