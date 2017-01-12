Charlotte: Party chair, MLK service, ...

Charlotte: Party chair, MLK service, inmate suit, comedy production,...

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Q-Notes

Published: January 13, 2017 in Carolinas News Notes Updated: January 13, 2017 at 1:54 am ENGAGE: Write a letter to the editor CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Janice Covington Allison has announced her bid for the chair position for the North Carolina State Democratic Party. Allison has a 46-year history as an active member of the state's Democratic Party.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Q-Notes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Are Southerners Stupid or do they just sound th... (Oct '08) 3 hr Go Blue Forever 4,927
Why cant trannys use the restroom ? 5 hr Fred Herbert 9
News Charlotte Lit celebrates centennial of Carson M... Thu Will Dockery 14
Donald Trump should not be President Wed The Last Warrior ... 113
Bud ...ronald Johnson dying Wed tma 1
Icons Millions Of Dollars Chi Lites Stolen Trus... (Jun '16) Tue Farrkahan And Chi... 3
time to boycott hollywood and music entertainers Jan 10 The Last Warrior ... 8
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Sudan
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,284 • Total comments across all topics: 277,873,406

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC