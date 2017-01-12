Charlotte: Party chair, MLK service, inmate suit, comedy production,...

Published: January 13, 2017 in Carolinas News Notes Updated: January 13, 2017 at 1:54 am ENGAGE: Write a letter to the editor CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Janice Covington Allison has announced her bid for the chair position for the North Carolina State Democratic Party. Allison has a 46-year history as an active member of the state's Democratic Party.

