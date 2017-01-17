Charlotte officer injured, driver cha...

Charlotte officer injured, driver charged with DWI after crashing into police car

CMPD says 25-year-old Lance Owens ran a red light at the intersection of Tyvola Road and Old Pineville Road, striking the officer in an unmarked patrol car. The officer went to Presbyterian Hospital where he was treated for minor injuries and released.

