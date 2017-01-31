Charlotte man creates app to help with police encounters and other situations
There's one thing most people constantly cling to - their phone. Kendrick Carroll is well aware of that fact and has created a new safety tool to go along with your telephone.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|blackwoods of mt. holly
|14 hr
|Grape Vodka
|3
|Gypsies in the Charlotte area (Jan '14)
|Mon
|ThomasA
|5
|autumn woods hoa (Jul '12)
|Jan 29
|wtf
|26
|America what happens to your tax payer HUD doll...
|Jan 28
|ThomasA
|3
|Thank God 4 TRUMP
|Jan 28
|Godsman
|1
|Mexican Shooting
|Jan 27
|Kneegrow Please
|1
|Kneegro please
|Jan 25
|Stark Reality
|3
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC