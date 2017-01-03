Charlotte man arrested in child preda...

Charlotte man arrested in child predator sting

A Charlotte man has been charged with possessing child pornography in connection with a Lincolnton Police Department child predator sting. Jeffrey Alan Churchwell, 51, of 3216 Minnesota Road, was arrested on Dec. 28 after a month-long undercover operation.

