Charlotte lawyer disbarred for having sex with immigration clients
A Charlotte attorney has been disbarred after admitting he slept with an undisclosed number of his immigration clients who were "especially vulnerable." Christopher Greene surrendered his law license after being confronted with the results of disciplinary investigation by the N.C. State Bar.
