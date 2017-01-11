Charlotte council mulling whether to ...

Charlotte council mulling whether to reinstate LGBT ordinance in a symbolic vote

Charlotte city leaders are mulling whether to reinstate the nondiscrimination ordinance that prompted House Bill 2 a symbolic move that could alienate Republican leaders but reaffirm their commitment to protecting gay individuals. The City Council voted in December to repeal the ordinance as part of an unsuccessful deal with the General Assembly to repeal HB2, which had nullified the city's nondiscrimination ordinance.

