Charlotte council mulling whether to reinstate LGBT ordinance in a symbolic vote
Charlotte city leaders are mulling whether to reinstate the nondiscrimination ordinance that prompted House Bill 2 a symbolic move that could alienate Republican leaders but reaffirm their commitment to protecting gay individuals. The City Council voted in December to repeal the ordinance as part of an unsuccessful deal with the General Assembly to repeal HB2, which had nullified the city's nondiscrimination ordinance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Add your comments below
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Charlotte Lit celebrates centennial of Carson M...
|2 hr
|Will Dockery
|14
|Are Southerners Stupid or do they just sound th... (Oct '08)
|5 hr
|From the south
|4,921
|Why cant trannys use the restroom ?
|7 hr
|Facto
|6
|Donald Trump should not be President
|11 hr
|The Last Warrior ...
|113
|Bud ...ronald Johnson dying
|12 hr
|tma
|1
|Icons Millions Of Dollars Chi Lites Stolen Trus... (Jun '16)
|Tue
|Farrkahan And Chi...
|3
|time to boycott hollywood and music entertainers
|Tue
|The Last Warrior ...
|8
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC