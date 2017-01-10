Charlotte area residents want safer walking and bicycling routes
Two local surveys confirm that residents of Charlotte and the wider region want better and safer transportation choices. The Urban Land Institute's Living in Charlotte 2016: Views on Housing, Transportation and Community survey and Charlotte Department of Transportation's 2016 Transportation Survey both indicate that area residents desire to walk and ride bicycles more, but are not fully satisfied with the safety level provided by current infrastructure and street conditions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mecklenburg Times.
Add your comments below
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|time to boycott hollywood and music entertainers
|3 hr
|LoL, oh my goodness!
|2
|Charlotte Lit celebrates centennial of Carson M...
|3 hr
|Will Dockery
|1
|Donald Trump should not be President
|11 hr
|ThomasA
|108
|HB2 going bye bye!!!
|20 hr
|Republicans are a...
|33
|Bud johnson
|Sat
|Hurrah
|1
|Ric Flair sucks ! (Jun '14)
|Jan 5
|Bigfoot
|11
|Millions saved
|Jan 2
|Al crowley
|4
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC