Charlotte area residents want safer walking and bicycling routes

Two local surveys confirm that residents of Charlotte and the wider region want better and safer transportation choices. The Urban Land Institute's Living in Charlotte 2016: Views on Housing, Transportation and Community survey and Charlotte Department of Transportation's 2016 Transportation Survey both indicate that area residents desire to walk and ride bicycles more, but are not fully satisfied with the safety level provided by current infrastructure and street conditions.

