CBRE Group brokers Mallard Creek Center sale

CBRE Group, Inc. has arranged the sale of Mallard Creek Center on Cliff Cameron Drive in Charlotte, NC. Patrick Gildea, Will Yowell and Ralph Oldham exclusively represented the sellers, CBRE Global Investors and the State of Utah, in the transaction.

