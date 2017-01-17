Bus Full of School Kids Catches Fire in NC
Jan. 19--Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said no students were injured after a bus caught fire Thursday in east Charlotte, according to WBTV news. The bus was carrying 16 students from E.E. Waddell Language Academy.
