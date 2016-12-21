BLOG: 2016 Weather Year in Review

BLOG: 2016 Weather Year in Review

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: WBTV

We are starting out the New Year with a soggy set-up locally, which is not a bad thing since we are carrying over our 8" rain deficit from 2016 into the new year. Of course, the severe drought and resulting wildfires was one huge weather highlight locally so I thought I would compile a short list of some other weather highlights over the last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ufo invasion 8 hr Facto 2
Millions saved 8 hr Facto 2
SonLifeTv.com Jimmy Swaggart Ministries 8 hr Timmytoedbobby 9
Donald Trump should not be President 19 hr ThomasA 87
Ric Flair sucks ! (Jun '14) Sat JDR 10
Chris Powell Editor of the JI investigated for ... Dec 30 Fff21 1
White girl Christina Aguilera? Dec 29 Taintpuncher88 1
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Gunman
  1. South Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,379 • Total comments across all topics: 277,531,987

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC