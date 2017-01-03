Best places to sled in Charlotte Read Story Jody Mace, Charlotte on the Cheap
Once Mother Nature drops enough snow to cover the tippy tops of the grass blades, it's time to drag the sleds to these tried-and-true hills around Charlotte. Cordelia Park : Located on North Davidson in the Optimist Park neighborhood near NoDa, it's the gold standard in urban sledding long, steep hills and a lovely view of the Charlotte skyline.
Read more at WCNC-TV Charlotte.
