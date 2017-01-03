Best places to sled in Charlotte Read...

Best places to sled in Charlotte Read Story Jody Mace, Charlotte on the Cheap

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: WCNC-TV Charlotte

Once Mother Nature drops enough snow to cover the tippy tops of the grass blades, it's time to drag the sleds to these tried-and-true hills around Charlotte. Cordelia Park : Located on North Davidson in the Optimist Park neighborhood near NoDa, it's the gold standard in urban sledding long, steep hills and a lovely view of the Charlotte skyline.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCNC-TV Charlotte.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
time to boycott hollywood and music entertainers 1 hr ThomasA 3
News Charlotte Lit celebrates centennial of Carson M... 5 hr Will Dockery 1
Donald Trump should not be President 12 hr ThomasA 108
HB2 going bye bye!!! 22 hr Republicans are a... 33
Bud johnson Sat Hurrah 1
Ric Flair sucks ! (Jun '14) Jan 5 Bigfoot 11
Millions saved Jan 2 Al crowley 4
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,576 • Total comments across all topics: 277,779,163

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC