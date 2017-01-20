Another project to debut on uptown's active Stonewall corridor
By the end of 2018, a full-service grocery store, thousands of residents, several companies and multiple retailers will have settled into new homes on Stonewall Street in uptown Charlotte, the biggest epicenter of development activity in the city.
