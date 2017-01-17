After mass turnout, can protests turn into political impact?
Crowds march up Church Street towards Romare Bearden Park during Saturday's Women's March on Charlotte, which drew at least 10,000 people according to CMPD. The mile-long march was scheduled to coincide with a national demonstration Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Washington, D.C., the day after Donald Trump's inauguration as president.
