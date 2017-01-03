A firm that developed much of Charlot...

A firm that developed much of Charlotte is splitting up into several new companies

Faison Enterprises said Thursday that it's completed the process of splitting up into several different companies, following the death of founder Henry Faison just over four years ago. The firm will now become three separate companies: Faison Enterprises, which will operate as only an investment company, putting money into deals as a limited partner, Wintergreen Capital, a private real estate investment firm and asset manager for properties acquired on Faison's behalf, and Boulevard Real Estate Advisors, dedicated to developing apartments.

