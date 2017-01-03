2,800+ without power in south Charlot...

2,800+ without power in south Charlotte, more in Union Co.

As of 6 a.m., 2,805 customers were without power in Mecklenburg County and 3,201 customers were without power in Union County. In Mecklenburg County, outages were mostly being reported to the south of Center City.

