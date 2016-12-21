Violence continues in Plaza Midwood R...

Violence continues in Plaza Midwood Read Story Xavier Walton

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: WCNC-TV Charlotte

Violence continues in the Plaza Midwood area of Charlotte. The most recent case came Saturday night when a woman and man were robbed then shot.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCNC-TV Charlotte.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why cant trannys use the restroom ? 1 hr Keyboard Kommando 4
HB2 going bye bye!!! 2 hr Keyboard Kommando 22
Are Southerners Stupid or do they just sound th... (Oct '08) 2 hr Keyboard Kommando 4,913
Matt Lewis Dec 21 Mark560 2
I Love Black Women (May '11) Dec 21 Keyboard Kommando 266
Donald Trump should not be President Dec 21 To public in general 60
guitar center sucks Dec 21 Wesley cox 14
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,969 • Total comments across all topics: 277,311,422

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC