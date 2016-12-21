Subaru Share the love campaign
Cabarrus Meals on Wheels and Subaru Concord have partnered for the last three years on the Share the Love campaign. In 2014, Subaru gave $9,000 to Cabarrus Meal on Wheels and last year the amount doubled to $18,000 through this campaign.
