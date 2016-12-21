Silver Alert issued for 75-year-old endangered woman in Charlotte
Virginia Oates Henderson, 75, was last seen on the 7700 block of Heatherdale Court, which is between E. W.T. Harris Blvd and Idlewild Rd in southeast Charlotte. Officials say Henderson is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.
