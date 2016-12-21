Several cars shot into outside popula...

Several cars shot into outside popular north Charlotte nightclub

Read more: WSOCTV

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are trying to figure out who shot into several vehicles late Sunday night outside a north Charlotte nightclub. Officers told Channel 9 they were called to the 360 Lounge on Smith Corners Boulevard around 10:30 p.m. after shots were fired in the parking lot outside the club.

Charlotte, NC

