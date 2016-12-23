Potbelly Sandwich Shop's first Charlotte location set to open next month in uptown
Potbelly Sandwich Shop is ready to open its doors in uptown Charlotte. That location in Charlotte's Latta Arcade on South Tryon Street will open Jan. 13. Hiring is ongoing for that location, with about 25 employees expected.
