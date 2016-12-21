Person shot in southeast Charlotte, search for shooter underway
The shooting happened just after 6:30 p.m. at an apartment complex on the 1000 block of N. Wendover Road. Medic said the victim was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with serious injuries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are Southerners Stupid or do they just sound th... (Oct '08)
|17 hr
|tprice214
|4,918
|LOL @ Panthers
|19 hr
|Keyboard Kommando
|2
|Donald Trump should not be President
|Tue
|Orange God
|80
|HB2 going bye bye!!!
|Tue
|NativeBoy
|31
|Matt Lewis
|Dec 25
|Jdubb859
|3
|Why cant trannys use the restroom ?
|Dec 24
|Keyboard Kommando
|4
|I Love Black Women (May '11)
|Dec 21
|Keyboard Kommando
|266
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC