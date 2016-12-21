News Briefs for 12/23

News Briefs for 12/23

Thursday Dec 22 Read more: Union County Weekly

A man whose oxygen tank ignited while he was smoking died from injuries sustained in the fire that burned his Hamilton Place home. Firefighters responded to a fire call at 1:37 p.m. Dec. 9 at 4304 Chatterleigh Drive.

