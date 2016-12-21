Greenville murder suspect arrested in Charlotte
Officers said the incident occurred at Shemwood Crossing on Shemwood Lane around 10 p.m. on Dec. 8. According to investigators, two suspects with covered faces entered the unlocked apartment and demanded money. The coroner identified the victim as 29-year-old Fred Eugene Anderson of Potomac Avenue.
