Foundry Commercial Completes 25 Acre Assemblage in Charlotte --...

Foundry Commercial announces their latest development project in joint venture with Thackeray Partners, to deliver two Class A industrial buildings in Charlotte's Southwest submarket, the largest industrial submarket in Charlotte. The development is named SteelePoint and will contain approximately 367,000 sf of institutional warehouse space near the intersection of Steele Creek Road and Westinghouse Boulevard.

