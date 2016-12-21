Feds arrest two in complex Charlotte ...

Feds arrest two in complex Charlotte credit card fraud scheme

Federal agents claim two people gained access to numerous people's private information in the Charlotte area and used it to open up credit cards in their names. An affidavit alleged one suspect went as far to to snag the credit cards out of mailboxes when they arrived on a Northeast Charlotte street.

