Eviction history brings challenges for some as Charlotte Authority redevelops low-income sites

Jacqueline Sherrill, 56 and Crystal Goode, 49, are being displaced from their Charlotte Housing Authority apartments in Tall Oaks at Cherry and First Streets in Charlotte Crystal Goode, 49 and Jacqueline Sherrill, 56, are being displaced from their Charlotte Housing Authority apartments in Tall Oaks at Cherry and First Streets in Charlotte (John D. Simmons The former Tall Oaks public housing complex in the historic Cherry neighborhood near uptown Charlotte is being demolished (Davie Hinshaw As the Charlotte Housing Authority moves forward with plans to redevelop the aging Tall Oaks subsidized housing in the fast-gentrifying Cherry neighborhood, the last two families there say they can't move out, in part because of improper evictions from CHA on their records.

