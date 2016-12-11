Eviction history brings challenges fo...

Eviction history brings challenges for some as Charlotte Authority redevelops low-income sites

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WBTV

Jacqueline Sherrill, 56 and Crystal Goode, 49, are being displaced from their Charlotte Housing Authority apartments in Tall Oaks at Cherry and First Streets in Charlotte Crystal Goode, 49 and Jacqueline Sherrill, 56, are being displaced from their Charlotte Housing Authority apartments in Tall Oaks at Cherry and First Streets in Charlotte (John D. Simmons The former Tall Oaks public housing complex in the historic Cherry neighborhood near uptown Charlotte is being demolished (Davie Hinshaw As the Charlotte Housing Authority moves forward with plans to redevelop the aging Tall Oaks subsidized housing in the fast-gentrifying Cherry neighborhood, the last two families there say they can't move out, in part because of improper evictions from CHA on their records.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Donald Trump should not be President 4 hr Orange God 80
HB2 going bye bye!!! 12 hr NativeBoy 31
LOL @ Panthers 12 hr Dab This 1
Matt Lewis Sun Jdubb859 3
Are Southerners Stupid or do they just sound th... (Oct '08) Dec 25 Timmy_ 4,917
Why cant trannys use the restroom ? Dec 24 Keyboard Kommando 4
I Love Black Women (May '11) Dec 21 Keyboard Kommando 266
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Wall Street
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Cuba
  5. Pope Francis
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,174 • Total comments across all topics: 277,386,602

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC