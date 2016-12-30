Criminal Charges - 12-30-16
Matthew Jarvis, 49, of 2305 West Amber Dr. in Lincolnton was charged on Dec. 24 with one count of simple assault and battery or affray. Candace Lynn Johnson, 24, of 3535 Plateau Rd. in Vale was charged on Dec. 25 with two counts of failure to appear, one count each of possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting, delaying or obstructing public officer.
