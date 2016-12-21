Crime 18 mins ago 6:35 p.m.Man charged in SouthPark spa assault
Patricia, who NBC Charlotte is identifying by first name only at her request, says she was enjoying one of her regular trips to the mall back in September when she was approached by somebody at a store offering spa services. Patricia says one of the employees of Spa Paris, Lior Turkia, 34, told her about a new face mask treatment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCNC-TV Charlotte.
Add your comments below
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why cant trannys use the restroom ?
|1 hr
|Keyboard Kommando
|4
|HB2 going bye bye!!!
|2 hr
|Keyboard Kommando
|22
|Are Southerners Stupid or do they just sound th... (Oct '08)
|2 hr
|Keyboard Kommando
|4,913
|Matt Lewis
|Dec 21
|Mark560
|2
|I Love Black Women (May '11)
|Dec 21
|Keyboard Kommando
|266
|Donald Trump should not be President
|Dec 21
|To public in general
|60
|guitar center sucks
|Dec 21
|Wesley cox
|14
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC