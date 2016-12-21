Community 5 mins ago 6:09 p.m.Teens surprise school custodian with gift
By the time this school year ends, Leonard Richardson will have worked at Collinswood Language Academy in Charlotte's Sedgefield neighborhood for 30 years. His official job title is custodian but if you ask students, he's the person they most look forward to seeing in the halls.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCNC-TV Charlotte.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why cant trannys use the restroom ?
|2 hr
|Keyboard Kommando
|4
|HB2 going bye bye!!!
|2 hr
|Keyboard Kommando
|22
|Are Southerners Stupid or do they just sound th... (Oct '08)
|2 hr
|Keyboard Kommando
|4,913
|Matt Lewis
|Dec 21
|Mark560
|2
|I Love Black Women (May '11)
|Dec 21
|Keyboard Kommando
|266
|Donald Trump should not be President
|Dec 21
|To public in general
|60
|guitar center sucks
|Dec 21
|Wesley cox
|14
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC