Christmas brings hope for all the world
In our city of Charlotte, there have been shootings, violence, protests and racial unrest. In our state of North Carolina, we have had an acrimonious Governor's race.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Union County Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why cant trannys use the restroom ?
|2 hr
|Keyboard Kommando
|4
|HB2 going bye bye!!!
|2 hr
|Keyboard Kommando
|22
|Are Southerners Stupid or do they just sound th... (Oct '08)
|2 hr
|Keyboard Kommando
|4,913
|Matt Lewis
|Dec 21
|Mark560
|2
|I Love Black Women (May '11)
|Dec 21
|Keyboard Kommando
|266
|Donald Trump should not be President
|Dec 21
|To public in general
|60
|guitar center sucks
|Dec 21
|Wesley cox
|14
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC