Charlotte: House of Mercy, HRC Carolina awardees, Wesley Mancini

Published: December 30, 2016 in Carolinas News Notes Updated: December 29, 2016 at 7:01 pm ENGAGE: Write a letter to the editor Pictured Above: Stories reflecting life at House of Mercy since 1991 were shared at the 25th Anniversary Reception on Dec. 6. BELMONT, N.C. - The House of Mercy, a residential program for those affected by HIV/AIDS, has announced a number of successes over the recent months, as well as changes and additions to its board of directors. Katie Hayes, who has served as a life care coordinator for the Sisters of Mercy West Midwest Community in Detroit, Mich., joined the board.

