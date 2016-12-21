Charlotte businessman Rick Siskey found dead Wednesday
Richard Siskey, a well-known Charlotte businessman with a YMCA branch named after his family, was found dead Wednesday morning in his Sharon Road home, according to a police report. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said they responded to a call for service in reference to a suicide at Siskey's house shortly before 8 a.m. Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Add your comments below
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are Southerners Stupid or do they just sound th... (Oct '08)
|14 hr
|tprice214
|4,918
|LOL @ Panthers
|16 hr
|Keyboard Kommando
|2
|Donald Trump should not be President
|Tue
|Orange God
|80
|HB2 going bye bye!!!
|Tue
|NativeBoy
|31
|Matt Lewis
|Dec 25
|Jdubb859
|3
|Why cant trannys use the restroom ?
|Dec 24
|Keyboard Kommando
|4
|I Love Black Women (May '11)
|Dec 21
|Keyboard Kommando
|266
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC