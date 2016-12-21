Charlotte businessman Rick Siskey fou...

Charlotte businessman Rick Siskey found dead Wednesday

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: WBTV

Richard Siskey, a well-known Charlotte businessman with a YMCA branch named after his family, was found dead Wednesday morning in his Sharon Road home, according to a police report. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said they responded to a call for service in reference to a suicide at Siskey's house shortly before 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Are Southerners Stupid or do they just sound th... (Oct '08) 14 hr tprice214 4,918
LOL @ Panthers 16 hr Keyboard Kommando 2
Donald Trump should not be President Tue Orange God 80
HB2 going bye bye!!! Tue NativeBoy 31
Matt Lewis Dec 25 Jdubb859 3
Why cant trannys use the restroom ? Dec 24 Keyboard Kommando 4
I Love Black Women (May '11) Dec 21 Keyboard Kommando 266
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,726 • Total comments across all topics: 277,414,229

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC