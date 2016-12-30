Big deals, heated controversy and key...

Big deals, heated controversy and key players: Charlotte's 2016 in the rearview

Next Story Prev Story
3 min ago Read more: Business Journal

From major development projects that will reshape the region in the years to come to the high-profile political and social issues facing a fast-growing city, Charlotte has been on a wild ride in 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
White girl Christina Aguilera? 18 hr Taintpuncher88 1
Are Southerners Stupid or do they just sound th... (Oct '08) Wed tprice214 4,918
LOL @ Panthers Wed Keyboard Kommando 2
Donald Trump should not be President Tue Orange God 80
HB2 going bye bye!!! Dec 27 NativeBoy 31
Matt Lewis Dec 25 Jdubb859 3
Why cant trannys use the restroom ? Dec 24 Keyboard Kommando 4
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Wall Street
  2. Climate Change
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,348 • Total comments across all topics: 277,450,170

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC