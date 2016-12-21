At 86, he finally gets his bachelora s degree
Rev. Leland Stephens, 86, of Monroe, N.C., stepped across a stage Saturday as Wingate University's oldest graduate. Stephens is a Baptist minister who, though officially retired, still works as an interim pastor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why cant trannys use the restroom ?
|1 hr
|Keyboard Kommando
|4
|HB2 going bye bye!!!
|2 hr
|Keyboard Kommando
|22
|Are Southerners Stupid or do they just sound th... (Oct '08)
|2 hr
|Keyboard Kommando
|4,913
|Matt Lewis
|Dec 21
|Mark560
|2
|I Love Black Women (May '11)
|Dec 21
|Keyboard Kommando
|266
|Donald Trump should not be President
|Dec 21
|To public in general
|60
|guitar center sucks
|Dec 21
|Wesley cox
|14
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC