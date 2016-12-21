After 2016's wakeup, can 2017 be Char...

After 2016's wakeup, can 2017 be Charlotte's year of racial reconciliation?

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: WBTV

After 2016 jolted Charlotte's racial equilibrium, some ministers and civic leaders say 2017 is the time to begin the work of reconciliation. The Charlotte Clergy Coalition for Justice, which announced plans to create a Commission on Reconciliation and Equity in the days after the police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott sparked riots, says it will start holding public meetings on that process in January.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Donald Trump should not be President 2 hr ThomasA 81
Chris Powell Editor of the JI investigated for ... 5 hr Fff21 1
White girl Christina Aguilera? Thu Taintpuncher88 1
Are Southerners Stupid or do they just sound th... (Oct '08) Dec 28 tprice214 4,918
LOL @ Panthers Dec 28 Keyboard Kommando 2
HB2 going bye bye!!! Dec 27 NativeBoy 31
Matt Lewis Dec 25 Jdubb859 3
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,576 • Total comments across all topics: 277,469,926

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC