After 2016's wakeup, can 2017 be Charlotte's year of racial reconciliation?
After 2016 jolted Charlotte's racial equilibrium, some ministers and civic leaders say 2017 is the time to begin the work of reconciliation. The Charlotte Clergy Coalition for Justice, which announced plans to create a Commission on Reconciliation and Equity in the days after the police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott sparked riots, says it will start holding public meetings on that process in January.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Add your comments below
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump should not be President
|2 hr
|ThomasA
|81
|Chris Powell Editor of the JI investigated for ...
|5 hr
|Fff21
|1
|White girl Christina Aguilera?
|Thu
|Taintpuncher88
|1
|Are Southerners Stupid or do they just sound th... (Oct '08)
|Dec 28
|tprice214
|4,918
|LOL @ Panthers
|Dec 28
|Keyboard Kommando
|2
|HB2 going bye bye!!!
|Dec 27
|NativeBoy
|31
|Matt Lewis
|Dec 25
|Jdubb859
|3
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC