5-story project coming to the Blue Line extension north of uptown
Charlotte City Council approved a new apartment development on Monday that will bring more rentals to the soon-to-boom Blue Line light rail extension just north of uptown. The project is a boutique apartment development with 40 units, planned for a small, 0.7-acre triangular parcel on the west side of North Brevard Street between Faison Avenue and East 33rd Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Add your comments below
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why cant trannys use the restroom ?
|1 hr
|Keyboard Kommando
|4
|HB2 going bye bye!!!
|2 hr
|Keyboard Kommando
|22
|Are Southerners Stupid or do they just sound th... (Oct '08)
|2 hr
|Keyboard Kommando
|4,913
|Matt Lewis
|Dec 21
|Mark560
|2
|I Love Black Women (May '11)
|Dec 21
|Keyboard Kommando
|266
|Donald Trump should not be President
|Dec 21
|To public in general
|60
|guitar center sucks
|Dec 21
|Wesley cox
|14
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC