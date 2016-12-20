2016 ends with higher number of homic...

2016 ends with higher number of homicides in Charlotte

14 hrs ago

The family of 27-year-old Ellis "Duke" Bradham just had Christmas without him. Bradham was found killed in the woods of Shuffletown Park in northwest Charlotte after being reported missing a few days earlier.

Charlotte, NC

