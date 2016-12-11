11-year-old girl airlifted, three oth...

11-year-old girl airlifted, three other injured in Rowan County crash

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WBTV

The two-vehicle wreck happened just after 4 p.m. on Old Concord Road near Glover Road. Officials at the scene said two adults and two children were injured in the crash.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
HB2 going bye bye!!! 4 hr NativeBoy 31
LOL @ Panthers 4 hr Dab This 1
Donald Trump should not be President 15 hr MarkJ- 79
Matt Lewis Sun Jdubb859 3
Are Southerners Stupid or do they just sound th... (Oct '08) Sun Timmy_ 4,917
Why cant trannys use the restroom ? Sat Keyboard Kommando 4
I Love Black Women (May '11) Dec 21 Keyboard Kommando 266
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Gabrielle Giffords
  4. Earthquake
  5. Iran
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,681 • Total comments across all topics: 277,378,777

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC