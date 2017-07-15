Nobody injured in weekend house fire ...

Nobody injured in weekend house fire in Whitehorse

The fire at 43 Ketza Road in Riverdale was reported at about 1:45 a.m. on Saturday. Fire chief Kevin Lyslo said the fire started at about 1:45 a.m. He said the department received "multiple calls" reporting the blaze on Ketza Road.

Yukon

