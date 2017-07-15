Matthew Fisher: North Korea's ambitions should shake Canadian complacency
Japanese TV has started running ads telling people what to do in the event of a North Korean missile attack - a scary echo of the bomb drills common to the Cold War era In this Tuesday, July 4, 2017, photo, people walk in front of an image of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shown on a large screen as a TV news reports the North Korea's missile test which landed in the waters of Japan's economic zone, in Tokyo. TOKYO - A few weeks ago, Japanese television stations began running public service announcements warning that in the event of a North Korean missile attack, citizens at home or at work should stay away from windows.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Post.
Add your comments below
Yukon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MMIWG inquiry delays community visits until fal...
|May '17
|Idiot Child
|1
|'We are not going to be silent': Canadian women... (Jan '17)
|May '17
|watching livonia
|45
|Ontario opens support centres for families of m...
|Apr '17
|Crawford
|1
|William and Kate face up to culinary challenge ... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Let em eat Cake eh
|1
|The grandiose - but failed - 1960s plan by an O... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Plus
|1
|Homeless Yukon man remembers his one-way bus ti... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|BRAD Nail in the ...
|1
|Stephen Harper blasted for remarks on missing a... (Aug '14)
|Dec '15
|Chug Norris - Judge
|28
Find what you want!
Search Yukon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC