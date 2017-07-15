Matthew Fisher: North Korea's ambitio...

Matthew Fisher: North Korea's ambitions should shake Canadian complacency

Japanese TV has started running ads telling people what to do in the event of a North Korean missile attack - a scary echo of the bomb drills common to the Cold War era In this Tuesday, July 4, 2017, photo, people walk in front of an image of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shown on a large screen as a TV news reports the North Korea's missile test which landed in the waters of Japan's economic zone, in Tokyo. TOKYO - A few weeks ago, Japanese television stations began running public service announcements warning that in the event of a North Korean missile attack, citizens at home or at work should stay away from windows.

