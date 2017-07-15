Chief commissioner says missing and m...

Chief commissioner says missing and murdered Indigenous women inquiry ...

Next Story Prev Story
26 min ago Read more: National Post

The chief commissioner of the national inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women says the inquiry is moving at "lightning speed," given the scope of its task. "We have to put this in the right context," Marion Buller told reporters during a press conference in Vancouver Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at National Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yukon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News MMIWG inquiry delays community visits until fal... May '17 Idiot Child 1
News 'We are not going to be silent': Canadian women... (Jan '17) May '17 watching livonia 45
News Ontario opens support centres for families of m... Apr '17 Crawford 1
News William and Kate face up to culinary challenge ... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Let em eat Cake eh 1
News The grandiose - but failed - 1960s plan by an O... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Plus 1
News Homeless Yukon man remembers his one-way bus ti... (Mar '16) Mar '16 BRAD Nail in the ... 1
News Stephen Harper blasted for remarks on missing a... (Aug '14) Dec '15 Chug Norris - Judge 28
See all Yukon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yukon Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Yukon

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,482 • Total comments across all topics: 282,283,036

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC