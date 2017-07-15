Chief commissioner says missing and murdered Indigenous women inquiry ...
The chief commissioner of the national inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women says the inquiry is moving at "lightning speed," given the scope of its task. "We have to put this in the right context," Marion Buller told reporters during a press conference in Vancouver Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Post.
