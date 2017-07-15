150 new Canadians welcomed home at Queen's Park ceremony
Canada welcomed newcomers with a flourish in 55 communities Saturday, holding citizenship ceremonies from Whitehorse to St. John's as part of Canada Day celebrations. Here in Toronto, 150 residents took the stage at Queen's Park, raising their hands in a formal oath to Queen Elizabeth II and officially completing a journey that, for some, took years.
