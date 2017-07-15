150 new Canadians welcomed home at Qu...

150 new Canadians welcomed home at Queen's Park ceremony

Next Story Prev Story
57 min ago Read more: CBC News

Canada welcomed newcomers with a flourish in 55 communities Saturday, holding citizenship ceremonies from Whitehorse to St. John's as part of Canada Day celebrations. Here in Toronto, 150 residents took the stage at Queen's Park, raising their hands in a formal oath to Queen Elizabeth II and officially completing a journey that, for some, took years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yukon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News MMIWG inquiry delays community visits until fal... May '17 Idiot Child 1
News 'We are not going to be silent': Canadian women... (Jan '17) May '17 watching livonia 45
News Ontario opens support centres for families of m... Apr '17 Crawford 1
News William and Kate face up to culinary challenge ... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Let em eat Cake eh 1
News The grandiose - but failed - 1960s plan by an O... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Plus 1
News Homeless Yukon man remembers his one-way bus ti... (Mar '16) Mar '16 BRAD Nail in the ... 1
News Stephen Harper blasted for remarks on missing a... (Aug '14) Dec '15 Chug Norris - Judge 28
See all Yukon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yukon Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. South Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Yukon

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,888 • Total comments across all topics: 282,161,846

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC