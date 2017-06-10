Whitehorse artist draws historic houses for colouring book
Whitehorse artist Erin Dixon is working to create a colouring book featuring her drawings of 30 old, unique houses in the city. Colouring books are all the rage these days, and there seems to be one for just about everything - except Whitehorse's old houses.
