Syrian family says 'wadaeaan' to Yukon as they move to Ontario
The Aarafat family and supporters posing for a photo at the Whitehorse airport when they arrived in January, 2016. Ten members of the 11 member Aarafat family are moving to Windsor where many new Syrian-Canadians have settled, said Raquel de Queiroz from Yukon Cares, the organization that raised funds to bring the family to the territory.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Yukon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MMIWG inquiry delays community visits until fal...
|May 30
|Idiot Child
|1
|'We are not going to be silent': Canadian women...
|May '17
|watching livonia
|45
|Ontario opens support centres for families of m...
|Apr '17
|Crawford
|1
|William and Kate face up to culinary challenge ... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Let em eat Cake eh
|1
|The grandiose - but failed - 1960s plan by an O... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Plus
|1
|Homeless Yukon man remembers his one-way bus ti... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|BRAD Nail in the ...
|1
|Stephen Harper blasted for remarks on missing a... (Aug '14)
|Dec '15
|Chug Norris - Judge
|28
Find what you want!
Search Yukon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC