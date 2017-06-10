Syrian family says 'wadaeaan' to Yuko...

Syrian family says 'wadaeaan' to Yukon as they move to Ontario

The Aarafat family and supporters posing for a photo at the Whitehorse airport when they arrived in January, 2016. Ten members of the 11 member Aarafat family are moving to Windsor where many new Syrian-Canadians have settled, said Raquel de Queiroz from Yukon Cares, the organization that raised funds to bring the family to the territory.

Yukon

