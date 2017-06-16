Pride Fest wona t be deterred after second vandalism of crosswalk
City workers Corbin Karl and Cale Wright clean off the rainbow crosswalk Thursday morning downtown after black paint was splashed across the colours sometime overnight. Herald photo by Ian Martens @IMartensHerald Between 10:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, police believe someone deliberately defaced the rainbow crosswalk in an incident of hate-motivated mischief.
